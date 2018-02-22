STOUGHTON -- "Our Faith Stories" will feature Shaun Kleitsch and Kersten Roeven speaking on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall at St. Ann Church in Stoughton.

Sharing their journeys of faith will be Kersten Roeven, a teen from St. Ann Parish, who will speak about the impact that Frassati Fest and Love Begins Here have had on his faith. Shaun Kleitsch will speak about following the will of God, even when it is difficult to understand.

All are invited to attend.