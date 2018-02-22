BERLIN -- All Saints Parish in Berlin is sponsoring the Scott Street Puppets on Sunday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m. in the All Saints Social Hall located on Hwy. 49 south of Berlin.

This event is free to the public. There will be free refreshments served after the puppet show.

This year's theme is "Hero Headquarters." Who are the heroes in your life? Do you have religious heroes, family heroes, public heroes, or past heroes? There will also be a sing-a-long with popular songs.

This ministry is shared with Sunday school classes, programs in churches and organizations, assisted living homes, nursing homes, holiday celebrations, community activities, scouting programs, pre-schools, and even prisons.