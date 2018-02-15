MADISON -- An east-side Madison tradition continues on Saturday, March 3, when the St. Dennis Home and School Association hosts "Trivia Knight."

So-named to reflect the St. Dennis Knights mascot, "Trivia Knight" features eight rounds of 10 questions each, plus music, food and drink, a silent and live auction, and raffle -- all to benefit St. Dennis Catholic School.

The $170 entry fee covers a table of up to eight people who together form a team. The first place teams wins $500, while second place wins $250.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. All attendees must be age 21 or older.

The registration form can be downloaded at www.st-dennisschool.org/blastlibrary/docs/trivia-knight-reg-form2018.pdf

Pizza, beer, wine, soda, and water will be available for purchase, and free snacks will be provided. Teams can bring in other food items, but no alcohol carry-ins are allowed.

For more information, see the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/St.Dennis.Trivia.Knight/