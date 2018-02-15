MADISON -- Natural Family Planning (NFP) classes will be held in the Diocese of Madison. Couple to Couple League Education Course To complete the course and learn how to use NFP, attend all three classes in one of the following series starting: • Madison, St. Paul Catholic University Center -- Saturday, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. (Classes 2 and 3 TBD @ Class 1) • Madison, Our Lady Queen of Peace -- Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m. (Classes 2 and 3 TBD @ Class 1) • Reedsburg, instructors' home -- Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m. (Classes 2 and 3 TBD @ Class 1) • Lancaster, St. Clement School -- Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m. (Classes 2 and 3 TBD @ Class 1) Creighton Model Education Course To complete the course and learn how to use NFP, attend one of the following Introductory sessions along with a series of private follow-ups with your instructor. • Monona (instructor's home) -- Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. • Madison eastside (instructor's home) -- Monday, March 19, 7 p.m. • Madison, near university (instructor's home) -- Tuesday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. • Sun Prairie (instructor's home) -- Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m. • Online only -- Thursday, March 15, 8:30 p.m. Register at: https://registration.madisondiocese.org/nfp Questions? Call Vicki at 608-495-6117 or email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it