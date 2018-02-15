Lent at Holy Name Heights MADISON -- Lenten prayer opportunities for employees, residents, and guests in the Holy Name Memorial Chapel at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd., include: • Celebration of the Mass -- Mass is celebrated Monday through Friday at 12 noon. There will be no Mass on Holy Thursday, March 29; Good Friday, March 30; or Easter Monday, April 2. • Exposition and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament -- The Blessed Sacrament is exposed daily, Monday through Friday, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Adoration will not take place on Good Friday, March 30, or Easter Monday, April 2. • The Sacrament of Penance -- During Lent, Confessions will be heard from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Mondays will begin on Feb. 19 and stop on March 26. Thursdays will remain after Lent. • Stations of the Cross -- Stations of the Cross will be prayed on some Wednesdays of Lent, Feb. 21, Feb. 28, March 7, March 14, and March 21, at 4:15 p.m. There will be reflective organ music beginning at 4 p.m. before the Stations. Mission to be held at St. Maria Goretti MADISON -- St. Maria Goretti Parish will hold a Parish Mission March 5 to 7 titled "Courage for our Journey to God's Kingdom" with Br. Edward van Merrienboer, OP. There will be a reception and presentation each morning and evening, 9 to 10 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall. All are welcome. Brother Edward, who holds Master's and Doctoral degrees, is the director of faith formation at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison. Before coming to Madison, he was on the ministry team at the University of Missouri Campus Ministry. In his 55 years as a Dominican Brother, he has been engaged in teaching (chair of theology and philosophy at Barry University and academic dean at Saint John Vianney College Seminary-Miami), social ministry, and leadership in his community. He has served the international Dominican Order in Rome as assistant general for the apostolic life for the promotion of missionary works of his community. He has also published books and articles on topics of the spiritual life and on the Church's social mission. Lenten Taizé prayer at Mound SINSINAWA -- Lenten Taizé Prayer will be held at Sinsinawa Mound at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 26, and March 5, 12, and 19. People are invited to join in the communal singing of these simple, meditative prayer chants and be drawn into a deeper prayer experience during this most sacred of seasons. For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on CR Z, off Hwy.. 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque. Lenten season at Champion shrine CHAMPION -- The traditions of the Lenten season come alive at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion. Prayer and reflection inside the Chapel at the Stations of Cross will take place twice weekly, and Holy Week will include a special evening Tenebrae Service and blessings of the food baskets. For more information, visit www.ShrineOfOurLadyOfGoodHelp.com