MADISON -- Last year, the Madison St. Vincent de Paul Youth Service Council (SVdP YSC), comprised of Dane County high school students from numerous parishes, designed, funded, and awarded its very own scholarship.

This year, the group is looking to repeat its efforts.

Understanding that not every family has the resources to support post-secondary education, the $1,000 scholarship is intended to assist a student who receives free/reduced lunch and desires to continue their education following graduation.

In addition, recognizing that many families also cannot afford to sacrifice the income with someone in school instead of the workforce, the scholarship also provides financial support for the student's family in the form of rent credit, grocery store gift cards, and transportation funds.

The SVdP YSC reviewed applications last April and awarded the scholarship package to a student entering Madison College.

The YSC has several fundraisers currently planned to help fund this year's scholarship including two "Parents' Night Out" events where children can be dropped off for games and activities while parents enjoy a brief time for dinner, shopping, or time away.

These events will be held on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 16, at Sacred Hearts in Sun Prairie and St. Bernard in Middleton, respectively.

Signup and further information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/svdpyscparentsnightout2018

A sock hop is also in the works. Further information about the group's activities can be found on its Facebook page at facebook.com/madisonsvdpyouthservicecouncilevents

Donations to the scholarship fund may be mailed to: Madison SVdP Youth Service Council, P.O. Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725.