JANESVILLE -- As we enter into the season of Lent, many Catholics consider how to deepen their spiritual journey and go beyond simply "giving something up." To aid parishioners -- and Catholics in the Diocese of Madison -- St. John Vianney Parish in Janesville has invited Dr. Marcellino D'Ambrosio, better known as "Dr. Italy," to come and speak for a one-night mission on Thursday, Feb. 22. Dr. D'Ambrosio is a well-respected Catholic professor and speaker who has had several books on the New York Times best-seller list, hosted multiple TV series on EWTN, and been a frequent guest on a variety of Catholic radio shows, including Catholic Answers and The Catholic Connection. The mission will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 1250 E. Racine St. The event is free and all are invited to attend. 'A New Look at Lent' The talk, "40 Days, 40 Ways: A New Look at Lent," is based on Dr. D'Ambrosio's best-selling book by the same name. After giving deeper insight into where Lent came from and what it means, Dr. Italy will present positive, proactive ways to approach the season with the goal of inspiring a spiritual transformation and a closer walk with Christ -- not only during Lent but throughout the year. "Dr. D'Ambrosio is an incredible speaker and teacher," said Kris Kranenburg, coordinator of RCIA and Adult Faith Formation at St. John Vianney Parish. "So many people love reading his books and following him on social media, but to hear him in person is really something special." Invitation to all Very Rev. Paul Arinze, pastor of St. John Vianney Parish, said he hopes that people from all over the area will come to hear the presentation. "We extend a warm welcome to anyone interested in joining us for this inspiring mission. Our church holds 750 people, and we would love to have every seat filled. There is always something more we can learn or do when it comes to deepening our devotion to Christ, and Dr. D'Ambrosio has many great ideas to enhance our Lenten experience." For more information on the event, contact Kris Kranenburg by calling 608-755-1476 or emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it