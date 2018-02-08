MADISON -- St. Dennis Parish will host a four week "Moving Through Grief" series at the church, 505 Dempsey Rd., on Wednesday evenings Feb. 28, March 7, March 14, and March 21. A group reunion will be held on Wednesday, April 11.

Sessions facilitated by the St. Dennis grief ministry team include team presentations, prayer, small group discussion, handouts, and refreshments.

There is no cost, but attendance is limited. To register, contact the St. Dennis office at 608-246-5124 by February 26.

For more information, contact Kathy Saunders at 608-222-9558, Patti Metcalf at 608-222-2173, Karen Wolf at 608-222-0323, or Pam Martin at 608-223-0147.