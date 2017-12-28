Bishop Robert C. Morlino incenses the refurbished Aeolian-Skinner organ after blessing it. (Ken Halfmann photo) MADISON -- There was anticipation in the packed chapel at Holy Name Heights on Sunday, Dec. 17, as people waited to hear the newly refurbished organ played at the Madison Diocesan Choir’s annual Lessons & Carols. Before the organ was played, Bishop Robert C. Morlino blessed the Msgr. Delbert L. Schmelzer Organ saying, “My dear brothers and sisters, we have come together to bless this new organ, installed so that the celebration of the liturgy may become more beautiful and solemn. “The purpose of music in the liturgy is above all to give glory to God and to lead us to holiness. Thus, the music of the organ wonderfully expresses the new song that Scripture tells us to sing to the Lord.” In blessing the organ, he prayed, “So that our song may rise more worthily to your majesty, we present this organ for your blessing: grant that its music may lead us to express our prayer and praise in melodies that are pleasing to you.” No issue of January 4 There will be no issue on January 4. The next issue of the Catholic Herald will be January 11. After the bishop incensed the organ, Glenn Schuster, organist and assistant director for the Diocesan Choir, played the organ for the first time, its majestic sound filling the chapel. The Diocesan Choir directed by Dr. Patrick Gorman processed with “Adeste Fidelis” and then joined the congregation in singing, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” Lessons & Carols featured Scripture readings done by youth from the diocese, including Lily Rozeski and Sarah Gorman, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison; Katherine Walsh, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Madison; Ellie Zimmerman, St. Raphael Cathedral Parish, Madison; Laina Gustafson, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Cross Plains; and Isaac Galang, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison. Msgr. James Bartylla, vicar general of the diocese, read the ninth lesson from St. John’s Gospel. The Aeolian-Skinner organ was installed in a church in Kenosha in 1953. Bruce Case of Case Organ Builders in Madison assisted the Diocese of Madison in locating the unused organ in the church in Kenosha. He and a team refurbished the organ. It bears the name of the late Monsignor Schmelzer, thanks to a generous gift from his estate. The organ can be heard again for Epiphany Lessons and Carols on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. in the Holy Name Heights chapel.