MADISON -- The St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Justice and Peace Committee is sponsoring a program on "Protecting Our Children from Sex Trafficking: What Are the Signs" after the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Jan. 14, in the parish social hall. The program will begin with the showing of a 20-minute film, Chosen, which demonstrates how easy it is for sex traffickers to lure teenagers in communities into the industry. Following the film, participants will share reactions and questions. Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney and Detectives Roger Baker and Jan Miyasaki from the Madison Police Department will then share more details on the industry, the extent of the problem in Madison, and how we all can act to prevent traffickers from preying on our children. This program is free and open to the public.