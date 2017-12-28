MADISON -- Another workshop has been added to the list of the Diocese of Madison Office of Worship’s workshops for extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion published in the December 14 issue of the Catholic Herald.

It will be held on the date and at the location indicated:

• Saturday, February 3, 2018, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Parish (St. Ignatius Church), 109 S. Sixth St. in Mt. Horeb

In case of inclement weather, visit www.madisondiocese.org/worship or call 608-821-3081 on the day of the workshop.

To register, call 608-821-3080, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or register online at www.madisondiocese.org/emhc

Indicate if you have special needs for large-print materials, assistive-listening receiver, or other assistance.