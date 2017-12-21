MADISON -- Seminarians of the Diocese of Madison are planning their annual Caroling Tour at parishes and health care facilities on Friday, Dec. 22, and Saturday, Dec. 23. Locations and times include: Friday, Dec. 22 8 to 8:45 a.m. -- Opening Caroling Tour Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison 10 to 10:30 a.m. -- Park Place Assisted Living, Platteville 11:20 a.m. to 12 noon -- Holy Ghost and Immaculate Conception School, Dickeyville 12:30 to 1 p.m. -- Atrium Post Acute Care of Lancaster, Lancaster 2:30 to 3 p.m. -- Good Samaritan, Fennimore 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. -- Boscobel Care & Rehab, Boscobel 4:30 to 5 p.m. -- Greenway Manor, Spring Green 6 to 7 p.m. -- Valley of Our Lady Monastery, Prairie du Sac Saturday, Dec. 23 8 to 9:15 a.m. -- Mass, Morning Prayer, and Tour at St. Paul Parish, Madison 9:30 to 10 a.m. -- The Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center, Madison 10:30 to 11 a.m. -- Oak Park Place, Madison 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon -- Waunakee Manor, Waunakee 1 to 1:30 p.m. -- Sienna Crest Senior Living, Waunakee 2 to 2:30 p.m. -- All Saints, Madison 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. -- St. Mary Church, 3673 CR P, Pine Bluff -- All are invited to come hear the seminarians sing a few carols, sing some songs with the men, and interact with the seminarians after the singing has concluded. This is a great way to prepare for the joy and wonder of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Mass will be offered at 4 p.m. by Fr. Rick Heilman, pastor. For more information on the Caroling Tour, contact Deacon Grant Thies at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it