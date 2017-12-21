Celebrate the joy and hope of Christmas Around the Diocese Dear Sisters and Brothers,

The little child born of Mary in the stable in

Bethlehem is the visible sign of the conquest of evil, in a final, definitive way. He is the light who scatters the darkness; He is the one destined to be raised from the dead and to conquer all sin and death. Let us bring this joy and hope of the Christmas mystery to all of our brothers and sisters during this blessed season.



Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!



Bishop Robert C. Morlino

Bishop of Madison

