MADISON -- On Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., pro-life advocates will call for "Peace in the Womb" by singing Christmas carols in front of the Planned Parenthood abortion facility at 3706 Orin Rd.

Gwen Finnegan, one of the caroling organizers, said, "We will gather to sing carols and remind abortion-bound mothers and their companions that the salvation of the world came through an unplanned pregnancy."

The pro-life caroling in Madison is one of more than 70 scheduled throughout the country by the Pro-Life Action League.