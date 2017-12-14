MADISON -- Seminarians of the Diocese of Madison are planning their annual Caroling Tour at parishes and health care facilities on Friday, Dec. 22, and Saturday. Locations include:

• December 22 -- St. Thomas Aquinas in Madison, Dodgeville, Platte-ville, Dickeyville, Lancaster, Fennimore, Boscobel, Spring Green, and Valley of Our Lady Monastery, Prairie du Sac.

• December 23 -- Holy Redeemer and The Beacon, Homeless Resource Day Center in Madison, Monona, Waunakee, and Middleton.