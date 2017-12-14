|
MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison Office of Worship is holding workshops for extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion at the following dates and locations:
• Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish (St. Victor Church), 1760 14th St. in Monroe. Snow date is Saturday, March 3, at the same time
• Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Holy Name Heights (formerly the Bishop O’Connor Center), 702 S. High Point Rd. in Madison. Snow date is Thursday, Feb. 22, at the same time.
• Thursday, March 8, 2018, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 401 S. Owen Dr. in Madison.
In case of inclement weather, visit www.madisondiocese.org/worship or call 608-821-3081 on the day of the workshop.
To register, call 608-821-3080, email
or register online at www.madisondiocese.org/emhc
Indicate if you have special needs for large-print materials, assistive-listening receiver, or other assistance.