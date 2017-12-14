MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison Office of Worship is holding workshops for extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion at the following dates and locations:

• Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish (St. Victor Church), 1760 14th St. in Monroe. Snow date is Saturday, March 3, at the same time

• Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Holy Name Heights (formerly the Bishop O’Connor Center), 702 S. High Point Rd. in Madison. Snow date is Thursday, Feb. 22, at the same time.

In case of inclement weather, visit www.madisondiocese.org/worship or call 608-821-3081 on the day of the workshop.

To register, call 608-821-3080, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or register online at www.madisondiocese.org/emhc

Indicate if you have special needs for large-print materials, assistive-listening receiver, or other assistance.