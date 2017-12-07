MADISON -- Each year La Movida Spanish Radio and leaders in the Latino community partner with the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) to generate support for the Center's many social services and programs. The CMC invites the public to the sixth annual Radiothon fundraiser and community celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. La Movida will broadcast live from the CMC in conjunction with festivities, including dance performances, live music, Latin American food, and an Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass at 12 noon (in Spanish). This year, emphasis is on raising funds for the CMC's Immigration Legal Services Program. "We offer immigration legal services to hundreds of low- or no-income immigrants and refugees each year," said CMC Immigration Services Coordinator Janice Beers. Anyone who would like to support CMC services and the immigration legal program is welcome to come to the Radiothon celebration to make a donation in person. Those who can't make it to the center can donate over the phone by calling 608-661-3512 during the event. Even if someone is unable to donate, they are still welcome to show their support with their presence by participating in the festivities. The CMC, which has offered low-cost immigration legal services since 2012, relies mostly on private contributions from individuals and businesses to sustain its programs. Through the Radiothon, the CMC aims to raise $12,000 to provide funding for its immigration legal services program. The CMC thanks La Movida Radio and event sponsors: Madison Gas & Electric, Ripple Management, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, Edgewood College, Environment Control of Wisconsin, Taquería el Jalapeño, Catholic Financial Life, Econoprint, and Remedy Intelligent Staffing.