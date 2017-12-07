MONTELLO -- St. John the Baptist Parish in Montello and Good Shepherd Parish in Westfield will present an evening of Lessons and Carols on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Montello.

The St. John the Baptist and Good Shepherd Choirs will unite to provide the musical presentations. Students from the religious education program at both parishes will also participate.

A reception featuring hors d'oeuvres, holiday desserts, and beverages will follow the service.

The parishes extend an invitation for everyone to join them. For more information, call 608-297-7423.