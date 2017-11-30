DEFOREST/EAST BRISTOL -- St. Olaf Parish in DeForest and St. Joseph Parish in East Bristol are planning an Advent parish mission. What if we could promise that your life could take a direct turn into the heart of God? That is what can happen when we open ourselves up to the words of the Spirit shared by Deacon Ralph Poyo, a nationally renowned speaker on evangelism and lighting fire in the hearts of the faithful. Deacon Ralph will preach at the Masses at St. Joseph (10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3) and St. Olaf (5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and 7:30 and 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3) . His Mission Series begins with Part 1 in St. Joseph Church on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. with hospitality to follow. Parts 2-4 are in St. Olaf Church on Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 4-6, from 6:30-8 p.m. with hospitality to follow. The whole family and all ages are welcome to attend.