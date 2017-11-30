BARABOO -- An Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols, "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 304 East St., Baraboo.

All are invited to prepare during this hectic season by taking one hour to spend with the Lord. Come and pray the prophetic promises of salvation, using the ancient "O Antiphons." These have been sung with the Canticle of Mary since the sixth century.

Come, pray, and sing together to help focus this season of preparation for the coming of the Lord.