Around the Diocese
Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
BARABOO -- An Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols, "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 304 East St., Baraboo.
All are invited to prepare during this hectic season by taking one hour to spend with the Lord. Come and pray the prophetic promises of salvation, using the ancient "O Antiphons." These have been sung with the Canticle of Mary since the sixth century.
Each antiphon highlights a title for the Messiah taken from the Hebrew Scriptures: Wisdom, Adonai, Root of Jesse, Key of David, Dayspring, King of Nations, Emmanuel. These form the basis of the hymn "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel."
Come, pray, and sing together to help focus this season of preparation for the coming of the Lord.