MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club (MCWC) opens their hearts to children at their annual Christmas luncheon by bringing gifts of toys and clothing to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Little Drummer program. This year's luncheon is at Rex's Innkeeper, 301 Century Ave., Waunakee, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 12 noon. Al Anderson, retired music educator, professional trombonist, and music historian will present "Sounds of the Season: Holiday Songs Like You've Never Heard Them." All women of the diocese are invited to join club members in this day of celebrating Christmas with friends and donating gifts to help hundreds of children whose families struggle to make ends meet find joy in Christmas. In the last two years, over $5,000 in gifts and cash were donated at this event and distributed to children in need through the club's partnership with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP). All are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for a child. New items such as baby and toddler toys, board games, Lego sets, sport balls, cars and trucks, ethnically diverse dolls, nail/make-up kits, craft kits, stuffed animals, shirts to size 12, warm hoodies for sizes 12 and up, and gift cards to places such as Penney's, Shopko, Kohl's, Target, and Walmart, are all on their wish list. Monetary donations by cash or check to MCWC are also welcome. Ernie Stetenfeld, the new director of SVdP, has arranged for a truck to pick up gift donations. Reservations by check made payable to Madison Catholic Woman's Club for $22 per person should be mailed to Judy Theobald, 5 Huegel Ct., Madison, 53719, phone 608-271-3859. Reservations should be received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 28. Include guests' names with the reservation and attach a note to your gift with the dollar amount.