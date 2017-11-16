BELOIT -- Are you alone with no place to go or have no family members nearby on Thanksgiving Day? You can spend Thanksgiving dinner with dozens of people in the comfortable, friendly surroundings at Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Parish. Community event Parishioners extend an invitation to the public to enjoy the traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, at no charge, that will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. November 23. The dinner is served in Assumption Hall on the parish campus at 2222 Shopiere Rd. There is an elevator to the lower level hall. Rides, at no charge, are offered to anyone in the Beloit area needing transportation. For rides, call Diane Ryan at 608-289-8456. No reservations are required for the feast. “Our dinner is free to the public. It’s a community event offered free to everyone -- individuals and families. We have greeters at the door and parishioners who mingle among the tables to offer a hearty welcome and assistance. We’re ready to go,” said parishioner DeeDee Spahos, a member of the planning committee. OLA Pastor Fr. Mike Resop stated his enthusiasm. “We’re living as disciples, living out the mission of our Church with this emphasis on charity. We’re reaching out to people in our community who are alone for this holiday.” Parishioners help Spahos said about 75 parishioners help with the dinner: donating desserts, roasting the turkeys, preparing all the food, serving, and clean-up. OLA Grade School students are making table decorations. “Our parishioners are very happy and proud to offer this free Thanksgiving dinner. It’s wonderful that they eagerly sign up to help,” she said. The Thanksgiving Dinner also enjoys community support. Spahos said River of Life Methodist Church, located near OLA, is advertising the event on its electronic sign. The core committee planning the dinner, in addition to Spahos, includes: Rita Bonds, Diane Ryan, Deb Burns, Lynda Champion, Les Blumreich, and OLA Pastoral Minister Laura Warzecha. Assisting with kitchen preparations is Georgia Quinn. “Georgia has been so helpful to us due to her vast experience in the restaurant business,” said Spahos. In its second year, the idea for the feast originated from the parish Social Justice Committee and is planned by a Small Christian Community. It’s rewarding Seeming to echo the satisfaction and pleasure of all those volunteering for the holiday dinner, Champion said, “I love doing this for our parish and our guests; it’s rewarding. I especially like greeting and talking with everyone.” Spahos added, “For me, it’s the mission of our Church. It’s a ‘feel-good’ activity that we can offer a happy place for people who are alone or with no other place to go, at no charge.”