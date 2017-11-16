Around the Diocese

STOUGHTON -- "Our Faith Stories" at St. Ann Parish will feature Bruce Teague and Kate Schieldt sharing their faith stories on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall. Bruce Teague is a witness for how inspiring and uplifting it is for someone who is battling an illness to know that others are praying and will share a special encounter with one of God's messengers. Kate Schieldt will speak of finding deep faith through the crosses of life.