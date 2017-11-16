WISCONSIN DELLS -- High school youth in the Diocese of Madison are invited to attend Frassati Fest February 2-4, 2018, at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Frassati Fest is the coolest weekend around for Catholic high school students in the Diocese of Madison. Our planning team has been hard at work planning this year's event: PURSUIT. This weekend will provide a chance for inspiring catechesis, prayer, time for good conversation with the young people, and an opportunity for them to dive deeper into the beauty of the Catholic faith with hundreds of their peers. (Of course, there's water park time built in, as well!) This year, we have a dynamic duo of keynote speakers ready to inspire one and all: Blaine Hechimovich and Bekah Scaperlanda. They will be joined by Camp Gray staff, Love Begins Here staff, and Fr. Greg Ihm, diocesan vocations director, in sharing with our youth. Members of our teen planning team will help facilitate small group discussions, lead icebreakers, and reach out to their peers. Parish registrations should be entered into the parish's Google Doc by Wednesday, Dec. 1. Parish final payments are due by Wednesday, Dec. 15. All parish registrations (teens and adults) are $200. Individuals can register for Frassati Fest apart from their parish using the form found at http://www.madisondiocese.org/frassatifest Individuals will be chaperoned by the Camp Gray staff. Once completed, the Youth Formation Staff will be in touch with you with paperwork and more information. The cost for individual attendees is $220; if you need financial assistance, contact Meghan at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it