MADISON -- When someone “very special” turns 50 and makes that occasion all about giving to others, it’s time to have a party. Edgewood High School in Madison kitchen staff member Richard Hare recently celebrated that milestone birthday. In addition to a birthday cake and singing, Hare usually celebrates his special day at the school by making others around him happy. For the past two decades, his time working at the school, Hare has organized a raffle, with the prizes being various kinds of gift cards, which can be won by students, faculty, and staff who buy tickets. During his birthday week, student helpers will help sell the tickets. The money raised by the ticket sales -- at 50 cents apiece -- goes to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin in Madison. Hare draws the winners himself every year on his big day. For birthday number 50, the school wanted to do something special for him and let him now how much he is appreciated. A special celebration Edgewood had some surprises in store for Hare on his special day. Students in the Peer Ministry class helped to plan the event. Friends and family joined Hare at their own table to eat lunch together. Students, faculty, and staff also had a “special tribute” to Hare in the form of plastic aprons they wore in his honor while they sang “Happy Birthday” to him. The school’s mascot “Eddie” also stopped by to wish him a happy birthday. Hare spoke and thanked everyone and also passed on some advice he said he got from his father, who is turning 90 this year -- “Be the best person you are, that God has created you to be.” He added the students may face challenges in their lives, but, “The Father will help you and guide you.” He acknowledged he was surprised by all that took place at his birthday party, and he was humbled by it. Hare then drew the names of the five winners of this year’s prizes -- gift cards to Culver’s. A ‘positive role model’ “Richard is a positive role model of generosity and kindness to our students, faculty, and staff,” said a statement from the school. “Richard has a big heart and inspires all of us to think about others and to give generously to those in need.” That call to generosity raised nearly $650 for Second Harvest Foodbank this year. Hare has a goal to one year raise more than $1,000 for the food bank, which needs the extra help during the holiday season. Hare remarked that during some years, students gave money toward the raffle, but didn’t purchase any of the tickets -- they just wanted to contribute to the cause. “It’s great,” he said, “they [give] with enthusiasm.”