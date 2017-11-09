STOUGHTON -- St. Ann Parish at 324 North Harrison St. in Stoughton will hold a Holiday Gift Fair on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Proceeds will help defray expenses for youth mission trips and other events.

Also present will be vendors from Wildtree, Usborne Books, Watkins, Scentsy, Tupperware, Stella & Dot, Origami Owl, Discovery Toys, Gold Canyon Candles, LulaRoe, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Piphany, Lilla Rose, and Avon.

A new addition to this event will be a Children's Business Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Youth ages six to 14 will be selling their products and services. Stop by and see these up and coming entrepreneurs.

Students will also be selling refreshments.