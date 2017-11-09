|
STOUGHTON -- St. Ann Parish at 324 North Harrison St. in Stoughton will hold a Holiday Gift Fair on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Proceeds will help defray expenses for youth mission trips and other events.
Over 30 vendors will include local artists with homemade or handmade items: Norwegian donuts and lefsa, African straw baskets, honey and related products, wine bottle lights, jewelry, knit/crochet/embroidered and sewn items, jar mixes and gift baskets, tea cup décor, lawn and garden decorations, books for youth, pet treats and pet items, wax paintings, ornaments.
Also present will be vendors from Wildtree, Usborne Books, Watkins, Scentsy, Tupperware, Stella & Dot, Origami Owl, Discovery Toys, Gold Canyon Candles, LulaRoe, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Piphany, Lilla Rose, and Avon.
A new addition to this event will be a Children's Business Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Youth ages six to 14 will be selling their products and services. Stop by and see these up and coming entrepreneurs.
Students will also be selling refreshments.