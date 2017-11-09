CHAMPION -- Veterans Day at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion will include a special honor for those who have served our country in the armed forces. "We want to pay tribute to veterans and say thank you for what they've done for all of us," said Corrie Campbell, events and communications coordinator at the shrine. "We know that many soldiers have deep wounds, and not all of those wounds are physical. It's important to continue to reach out to veterans and show them our support." The Veterans Day program on Saturday, Nov. 11, will include Mass at 11 a.m. followed by the Veterans Day Ceremony at approximately 12:45 p.m. The program will include a procession to the Military Memorial Grotto behind the chapel with the Rosary prayed in memory and tribute to all veterans: those living and dead, those active and retired, those serving here or abroad. A light reception will follow in St. Joseph's Hall. The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help is located at 4047 Chapel Dr. in Champion, centrally located between Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay, and Algoma. It is open 365 days a year, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.ShrineOfOurLadyOfGoodHelp.com