Around the Diocese
Written by Kevin Wondrash
Thursday, Nov. 09, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
MADISON -- There is $125,000 of grant funding available by Renew Wisconsin for mission-based organizations and houses of worship.
RENEW Wisconsin's Solar for Good initiative fosters the expansion of solar power among mission-based nonprofits and houses of worship in Wisconsin.
RENEW Wisconsin will award a total of $125,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations to assist them in installing solar PV.
Projects up to 20kW are able to be done in the Diocese of Madison and apply for funding up to $10,000.
For more information, go to http://renewwisconsin.org/action/SolarforGood.htm
The deadline for applications is November 13, 2017. For more information, contact: Grant Emmel at
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
or 608-821-3010.