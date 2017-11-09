MADISON -- There is $125,000 of grant funding available by Renew Wisconsin for mission-based organizations and houses of worship.

RENEW Wisconsin's Solar for Good initiative fosters the expansion of solar power among mission-based nonprofits and houses of worship in Wisconsin.

RENEW Wisconsin will award a total of $125,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations to assist them in installing solar PV.

For more information, go to http://renewwisconsin.org/action/SolarforGood.htm

The deadline for applications is November 13, 2017. For more information, contact: Grant Emmel at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-821-3010.