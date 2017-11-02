ASHTON -- St. Peter Parish in Ashton is a drop-off center spot for the Cross Catholic Outreach Box of Joy program the week of November 4 through November 12. The drop-off center hours at St. Peter will be: November 4 (6:30-7:30 p.m.), November 11 (2-4 p.m.), and November 12 (10 a.m.-12 noon). Boxes will be collected in the church gathering room, 7121 CR K, Middleton 53562. A team of volunteers will be there to greet people. At Christmas, we experience the joy of our Lord Jesus Christ. Gift giving is a wonderful, meaningful part of that experience. Unfortunately, severe poverty deprives many children in developing countries of this joy. Their parents are too poor to provide even one simple Christmas present. Through Cross Catholic Outreach’s Box of Joy program, you can ensure these children are not deprived of Christmas blessings this year. By packing a Christmas gift box and sponsoring the cost of its shipment, you can deliver a Box of Joy to a child overseas who would otherwise receive nothing. How to pack a Box of Joy: • Use a standard shoebox. • Choose gender and age range between two and 14. Go shopping and select gifts to bring joy to a child, such as small toys, hygiene items, school supplies, or hard candy. No liquids, food, or combat items should be included. • For each Box of Joy, include $9 in an envelope. This covers shipping and handling and supports the life-saving ministries of those working with children. • Drop off the Box of Joy and pray for the mission and the children who will receive it. For more information, go to: https://www.crosscatholic.org/boxofjoy