MADISON -- On Sunday, Nov. 5, St. Dennis Parish will welcome Dr. Robert Enright to present the parish’s fall mission: "The Church as a Forgiving Community." As the founder of the International Forgiveness Institute here in Madison, Dr. Enright has been referred to as the "trailblazer of forgiveness" by Time Magazine. An educational psychologist by training, he has built a 30-year academic career committed to researching and implementing forgiveness programs and curricula. In July of this year, the International Forgiveness Institute (IFI) organized, along with peace organizations in the Holy Land, the Jerusalem Conference on Forgiveness. At this unique gathering, world-class leaders from the Abrahamic faiths engaged in dialogue about forgiveness as a common area among them. As a result of that conference, IFI is now involved in the first Rome Conference on Forgiveness scheduled to be held at the University of Santa Croce in Rome on January 18 and the New York Forgiveness Conference scheduled for the United Nations on April 23. Beyond the impressive international engagements, Dr. Enright’s forgiveness curriculum for grade school children is used locally in the schools of the Diocese of Madison. At the fall mission, Dr. Enright will share his research on the gift of forgiveness and explore how the Church can become a community committed to forgiveness as a "conscious and deliberate part of human relations through: discussion, practice, mutual support "and cultivating and perfecting this virtue. St. Dennis welcomes all to participate in this fall mission event, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Dennis Parish, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison. For more information, call the parish office at 608-246-5124.