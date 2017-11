MADISON -- Starting on Sunday, Nov. 5, the Mass times for the weekly television Mass are changing, according to the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison.

The TV Mass will air:

• At 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on WISC-TV Channel 3 (Charter 9).

• At 7 a.m. on TVW (Channel 3.2 for those without cable but with antennas and Charter 14) and Direct TV 14.