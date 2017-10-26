MONONA -- Immaculate Heart of Mary's (IHM) inaugural IHM Trivia Night will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at 4913 Schofield St. All proceeds will benefit IHM Catholic School. There will be fun and challenging rounds of questions with prizes to the winners. Other activities include side bet games and silent auction. The cost is $180/team of eight or $25/person. Grand prize is $500. Questions? Contact the IHM Trivia coordinator at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/IHM.Trivia.Night