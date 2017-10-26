MADISON -- The only American to witness the unfolding genocide that took place in Rwanda in 1994 will speak at Edgewood High School on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. about his experience. Carl Wilkens, who was serving as a humanitarian aid worker at the time, will share the lessons he learned about trying to foster peace during chaos. This event is free, open to the public, and will include a showing of Wilkens' documentary I'm Not Leaving.