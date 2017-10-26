|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
|
PORTAGE -- St. Mary School in Portage is hosting a Trivia Night on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the school, 315 W. Cook St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m.
Teams of up to eight people work together to answer 100 trivia questions across topics and genres. Register as individuals at the door, or reserve a table at www.eventbrite.com to create your own teams.
Friendly competition is encouraged and part of the fun. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend this event.
Pizza, beer, and soda will be available. No carry-ins are allowed.
Proceeds will support St. Mary School.