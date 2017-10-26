PORTAGE -- St. Mary School in Portage is hosting a Trivia Night on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the school, 315 W. Cook St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m.

Teams of up to eight people work together to answer 100 trivia questions across topics and genres. Register as individuals at the door, or reserve a table at www.eventbrite.com to create your own teams.

Pizza, beer, and soda will be available. No carry-ins are allowed.

Proceeds will support St. Mary School.