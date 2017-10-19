FORT ATKINSON -- St. Joseph Parish and School will host a 40 Hours Devotion. This devotion dates back and was developed during the Middle Ages, after the Feast of Corpus Christi was extended to the Universal Church. Corpus Christi is known for its street processions with the Blessed Sacrament, even in our own time. St. Philip Neri and St. Ignatius adopted the 40 Hours Devotion in reparation for sin, which brought many blessings and conversions. St. John Neumann, the fourth bishop of Philadelphia, brought the 40 Hours Devotion to our country. He did this with great success, even while the Catholic religion was not so favorably looked upon. The 40 Hours Devotion will start at St. Joseph Church in Fort Atkinson on Friday, Oct. 27, and end on Sunday, Oct. 29. The times for Adoration of Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament are: • Friday, Oct. 27, from 8:45 a.m. until Saturday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. • Sunday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Every two hours a Rosary will be recited for various intentions. The remainder of the hours will be in quiet Adoration. Anyone who is willing can come and adore the Lord; there are sign-up sheets in the church or one can go online and register through SignUp Genius: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084daca72ea1fe3-40hours