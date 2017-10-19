WATERTOWN -- The Catholic community in Watertown (St. Bernard and St. Henry Parishes) is excited to be welcoming international speaker, author, and evangelist Chris Stefanick and his REBOOT! LIVE! event on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Watertown High School gymnasium.

REBOOT! LIVE! is the fun, inspiring, and practical experience of applying the beauty and genius of the Gospel to every aspect of your life. From spirituality, to work, dating, marriage, parenting, health, and more!

Chris Stefanick leads participants to rediscover the message of the Gospel as powerful for us all, beautiful in its application to our life, engaging for those searching, and fun and captivating for all ages, including our youth.

Stefanick is the author of the "Chosen" Confirmation program, founder of Real Life Catholic, and frequent guest and host of the Real Life Catholic program on EWTN.

Archbishop Charles J. Chaput has called Stefanick "one of the most engaging young defenders of the Christian faith on the scene today." He speaks to over 50,000 teens, young adults, and parents every year.

This event is for teens, parents, grandparents, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit www.watertowncatholic.org and look for the "REBOOT" tab.

Get energized. Get educated. Get inspired!