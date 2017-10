MINERAL POINT -- All are invited to a Rosary to be prayed at Mary's Rosary Garden at the Wiesbrook Farm on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

October 13 is the 100th anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima. No Mass will be celebrated on October 15 at the farm.

The farm is located on 775 Hwy. DDD in Mineral Point. Refreshments will follow the Rosary. For directions, call 608-987-2027 or 608-574-1344.