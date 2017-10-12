MADISON -- The Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison is holding an Information Session to introduce disability ministry in the Diocese of Madison and two initiatives starting this year for parishes.

The Information Session will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Name Heights-Ground South East(GSE) Room, 702 S. High Point Rd.

Those attending should RSVP by calling 608-821-3050 or emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it