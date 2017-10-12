JANESVILLE -- On Saturday, Oct. 14, a public Rosary Rally will begin at 12 noon at the Courthouse Pavilion in downtown Janesville.

There will be roses to be placed by a statue of Our Lady of Fatima, borrowed from the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady Mother of the Church, who have a convent a block away.

St. William Parish had their first Fatima Rosary gathering on May 13 of this year in the new Marian grotto designed by an Eagle Scout. The group has gathered on the 13th of every month since then to pray the Rosary.