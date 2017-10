MONROE -- In honor of the 100-year anniversary of the apparitions at Fatima, the St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) will show the movie, The Thirteenth Day.

It will be shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in Niles Hall at the church. Several scenes may be frightening to younger children. Parents are encouraged to use discretion if bringing their children. Snacks will be provided by the CDA.