Mary FioRito’s Respect Life Month Presentation “So you think you know Roe? An overview of America’s abortion law and its impact on society” Date: Thursday, Oct. 19 Time: 7 p.m. Place: Blessed Sacrament Church, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison For more details: Visit www.blsacrament.org MADISON -- When I was at a Chicago parish, I had the wonderful opportunity to work with Mary FioRito, who headed up all the pro-life activities of the Archdiocese of Chicago. Mary is an accomplished speaker, lawyer, and writer, and she has a big heart. Mary possess the unique ability to reach out to women who are hurting after an abortion, as well as to take on a difficult debate with kindness and compassion. When I came to Madison and began my ministry at Blessed Sacrament Parish, I knew that I wanted to have a lively pro-life ministry. This October, striving to reach that goal, my parish invites everyone in our diocese, your friends and family, to come to hear Mary FioRito. She will be speaking on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2121 Rowley Ave. After her presentation, a reception will be held in the Assembly Hall. Learning how to deal with tough issues As Catholics, we have the teachings of the Church and the support of many organizations to sustain our pro-life beliefs. But the statistics show that America is deeply divided, not just on the abortion issues, but on stem cell research, the treatment of the elderly, and how to support people with disabilities. None of us live in a vacuum, so as we interact with friends, family, and colleagues, difficult questions come up. Mary FioRito is a woman who will show you how to speak, with compassion and understanding, so that your conversations lead more to enlightenment than fireworks. Her topic, “So you think you know Roe? An overview of America’s abortion law and its impact on society,” will help answer some of the really tough questions we are called to defend. We are all called to preach the Gospel, including the value of each human. After this presentation, you will have many tools to do so with deeper understanding and compassion. We are all called to show love and mercy to everyone. Come to Blessed Sacrament and join in the Dominican tradition of seeking truth through study followed by an informal community discussion over wine, soda, and treats. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join us for an October Respect Life Month event that will give you the tools needed to help others understand the true gift and beauty of all life. About Mary FioRito Ethics and Public Policy Center Fellow Mary Hallan FioRito is an attorney, public speaker, and commentator on issues involving women’s leadership in the Catholic Church, work/life balance for mothers, and Catholic Church administration. Her interests also include human life issues, primarily abortion, post-abortion aftermath, and contraception. After she received her Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University School of Law in 1993, the late Cardinal Joseph Bernardin selected her as director of pro-life activities for the Archdiocese of Chicago, the third largest Catholic diocese in the United States. She was responsible for all activities related to abortion, post-abortion counseling, assisted suicide, and euthanasia. She has worked in various capacities for the Catholic Church for more than 28 years, including serving as the Archdiocese of Chicago’s first female vice-chancellor. In 2003, she was promoted to the position of executive assistant to the late Cardinal Francis George, OMI, a role she held until the cardinal’s death in April 2015. Her professional experiences give her a wealth of knowledge and insight into issues affecting the Catholic faith and its impact on women and the family. She is a contributor to two books: Breaking Through: Catholic Women Speak for Themselves, edited by Helen M. Alvare, and Promise and Challenge: Catholic Women Reflect on Complementarity, Feminism, and the Church, a selection of essays by Catholic women scholars called together by the Ethics and Public Policy Center. She is a regular contributor to A Closer Look With Sheila Liaugminas, a national Catholic radio program. In 2000, Newsweek magazine selected her as one of the “Women of the New Century,” highlighting her contribution to the nation’s conversation about abortion law and policy. Fr. Andy McAlpin, OP, is pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and School in Madison.