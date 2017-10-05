PINE BLUFF -- On Friday, Oct, 13, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary of Pine Bluff Church, His Excellency Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, will celebrate a Pontifical Mass at the Throne for the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima and the Miracle of the Sun. All are encouraged to attend. The Mass will be in the Roman Rite’s older, traditional form, as it was in the year of the Fatima apparitions, now sometimes called the “Extraordinary Form.” The apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima began on Sunday, May 13, 1917, when three children were pasturing their flock. Our Lady appeared to them on the 13th day of the next five consecutive months. It was Mary’s final appearance, on October 13, 1917, that became the most famous. An estimated 70,000 people were in attendance, under heavy rain, anticipating the Virgin’s final visit. Many expected that she would work a great miracle. As everyone gazed upward, the clouds parted and they experienced what is known as the Miracle of the Sun. Afterwards, they and the ground were dry, although it had been raining. Our Lady’s messages At the core of Our Lady’s messages at Fatima, and afterward to one of the seers, Sister Lucia, were strong warnings about errors and sinful behavior that would spread throughout the world. She warned that if she was not heeded, there would be chastisements, including yet another terrible war, which would be World War II. She asked for prayers and acts of reparation for sins together with devotion to her Immaculate Heart. To this day, few have heeded the Mother of God’s messages, which are still valid in our time. There is no more powerful sign of gratitude to Our Lady for her messages and many intercessions that we can offer on this upcoming 100th anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun, than to gather with our Bishop and offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, in this Pontifical Mass at the Throne. Please, plan to join us. For more information The Mass is organized with the help Tridentine Mass Society of the Diocese of Madison (https://www.latinmass madison.org/) What is a Pontifical Mass at the Throne? See the Catholic Herald exclusive explanatory series: http://www.madisoncatholicherald.org/whatsthatallabout/list Fr. Rick Heilman is pastor of St. Mary Parish in Pine Bluff.