PALMYRA -- Sr. Carol Haanen, a member of A New Genesis Community, will speak on "Trafficking, It Is Real" at the fall Jefferson Vicariate meeting at St. Mary Church here Thursday, Oct. 19. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. with registration, followed by recitation of the Rosary at 11:45, the celebration of Mass at 12 noon, lunch at 1 p.m., and the program at 2 p.m. Sister Carol, from the Diocese of Green Bay, serves on the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force's Implementation Advisory Workgroup, which focuses on the procedures and practices to best respond to youth at risk of being lured into being exploited and trafficked. As a member of Five Stones, a non-profit organization of the Fox Valley that gives support to this mission, Sister Carol does presentations especially for students of middle and high schools and colleges. Five Stones has produced three five-minutes films from three perspectives: a high school girl, her trafficker, and her best friend. To register, contact Kathy Manke at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 262-495-2777, 245 Northwest St., Palmyra, WI 53156. Cost is $15 and includes lunch. Reservation deadline is October 10.