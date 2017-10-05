MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club and Madison Diocesan Council of Catholic Women together invite all women of the diocese and their guests to "A Day of Christian Renewal" featuring nationally recognized inspirational speaker Liz Kelly.

Kelly is a certified spiritual director and author of several books, including her award-winning 50 Reasons I Love Being Catholic, in which she celebrates with wit, affection, and candor her love of her Catholic faith.

In her presentation based on her newly released book, Jesus Approaches, Kelly relates stories of New Testament women whose encounters with Jesus freed them to flourish in life.

A storyteller from her youngest days, she will share moving accounts from her own life and from the lives of other women who, like the women of the New Testament, have found healing strength, freedom, and joy through Jesus Christ.

This day to renew, refresh, and reboot your faith will take place on Monday, Oct. 16, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains.

The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and breads, presentation by Liz Kelly at 9, and includes Mass, lunch, and closes with prayer at 3 p.m.

Liz Kelly is particularly dedicated to helping women grow in their faith, and the day is planned to inspire us to deepen our faith journey.