Public Rosary Crusade in Green Lake GREEN LAKE -- In this year of the centennial celebration of Fatima, Rosary Rallies will take place throughout the world. The Council of Catholic Women of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Green Lake is sponsoring the Public Square Rosary Crusade under the leadership of America Needs Fatima. It will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Deacon Mills Park, downtown Green Lake, corner of Mill and South Sts. Helpful prayer handouts and free Rosaries will be available. Men, women, and youth are invited to respond to the request of Our Lady of Fatima to pray the Rosary for peace, for the conversion of sinners, and reparation for our sins. Questions may be directed to Joyce Hayes at 920 294-0233. Celebration of 100th anniversary in Darlington DARLINGTON -- The 100th anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady at Fatima will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Darlington on Sunday, Oct. 15. A Living Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 104 E. Harriet St., followed at 10:30 a.m. by a Mass with Bishop Robert C. Morlino presiding. The parish's Fall Festival will be held, including a roast beef and turkey meal serviced from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Darlington Municipal Building, 627 Main St. Rosary Crusade in Fort Atkinson FORT ATKINSON -- To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun in Fatima, the half-hour movie The 13th Day will be shown at St. Joseph Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., in Fort Atkinson starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 Following the movie, the Rosary will be prayed in the gathering space with the aid of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Pumpkin bars and cider will be served at the end of the evening. For more information, contact Bee Fiebiger at 920-563-2807.