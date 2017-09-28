MADISON — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic lay organization in which members join together in friendship to grow spiritually by providing person-to-person services to neighbors in need.

Across the Diocese of Madison, 35 parishes host St. Vincent de Paul member groups, known as “conferences.” In Dane County alone, 18 St. Vincent de Paul conferences serve local people in need through home visits and other forms of direct, personal service — without regard to the religious affiliation or belief of those assisted.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, many St. Vincent de Paul member conferences will hold an “Invitation to Serve” weekend in parishes to offer their fellow parishioners the opportunity to grow in Vincentian service, friendship, and spirituality. (Some conferences are holding Invitation to Serve events on alternate weekends.)

At Masses on Invitation to Serve weekend, St. Vincent de Paul members in participating parishes will make themselves available to discuss how they grow together in holiness through their service to people struggling with poverty.

Members will invite interested parishioners to attend scheduled local follow-up meetings to explore what it means to become a society member.

“St. Vincent de Paul members strive to see the face of Christ in the people we serve,” said Ernie Stetenfeld, executive director of the society’s District Council of Madison. “That’s how we grow in holiness. We serve together in friendship and find ourselves evangelized by the neighbors in need we are privileged to serve.”

For those interested in exploring the society but not able to attend a local follow-up meeting, the Madison District Council will hold a one-hour informational session at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Middlecamp Center for Vincentian Charity, 2033 Fish Hatchery Rd., in Madison.

No registration is required, but questions may be directed to Gayle Westfahl, membership director, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-442-7200, ext. 440.

Find more information, go to http://svdpmadison.org/members