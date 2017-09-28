STOUGHTON -- "Our Faith Stories" is beginning again at St. Ann Parish.

Each month, people enjoy hearing about the faith journey of another, which gives inspiration and hope on their own journeys.

The first date is Sunday, Oct. 1. Rollie Budnar (father of St. Ann Pastor Fr. Randy Budnar) and Rita Ihm will be speaking. Rita’s talk will focus on listening, while Rollie’s theme is "Growing in faith in God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit through the Church."