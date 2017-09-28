BERLIN -- The Council of Catholic Women Columbia North Vicariate will hold its fall meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at All Saints Parish in Berlin. Registration begins at 3 p.m., followed by a business meeting, Mass at 5, and dinner at 6.

The 7 p.m. program will feature Janie Janis, renowned speaker and author, who will charm the audience with her Irish wit and move them with her deep compassion for people and real life struggles.