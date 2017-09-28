MADISON -- The diocesan Office of Worship will sponsor a workshop for readers and lectors on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 602 Everglade Dr. in Madison.

Register by Thursday, Oct. 19, by sending in your name, parish and city/town, email and/or phone number, and any special needs requests to Office of Worship 702 S. High Point Rd., Ste. 225, Madison, WI 53719, emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or calling 608-821-3080.