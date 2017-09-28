MADISON -- The 82nd semi-annual International Rosary March will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Church, 120 W. Johnson St.

There will be five decades of the Rosary, presentation of flowers to Mary, a homily by Fr. Eric Nielsen -- pastor of St. Paul University Catholic Center -- and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

The event will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions.